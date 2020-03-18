Nordstrom is having a surprise online sale.

The retailer is offering 25% off sitewide across categories from apparel and footwear to beauty and home. Deeper discounts can be found on items that were already on sale -- up to 55% off. And Nordstrom's free shipping and returns policy makes it easy when we're not leaving the house right now.

Other retailers are also offering cyber discounts such as Everlane, DSW and Nasty Gal that are worth checking out.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale, including loungewear, aromatherapy diffuser and more.

Pullover Hoodie Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Pullover Hoodie Treasure & Bond A hoodie you'll never want to take off. REGULARLY $49 $24.62 at Nordstrom

Large Logo Sweatpants Adidas Nordstrom Large Logo Sweatpants Adidas A deal you can't miss on Adidas sweatpants. REGULARLY $60 $27 at Nordstrom

CozyChic Throw Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Barefoot Dreams See why this highly-reviewed blanket is literally called "CozyChic." REGULARLY $147 $110.25 at Nordstrom

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Nordstrom Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House An elegant aromatherapy diffuser that'll promote calm, filling your space with the delightful scent of the essential oil of your choosing. REGULARLY $39.99 $29.99 at Nordstrom

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all. REGULARLY $59 $44.25 at Nordstrom

Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase Slip Nordstrom Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase Slip Get a good night's sleep on a luxurious, silky-soft pillowcase from Slip. Plus, it's better for your skin and hair -- no more waking up with creases and frizz. REGULARLY $85 $63.75 at Nordstrom

Moonlight Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstorm Moonlight Pajamas Nordstrom A classic pajama with contrast piping. REGULARLY $65 $48.75 at Nordstrom

Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide UGG Nordstrom Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide UGG Who said house slippers can't be fashion-forward? This coveted fluffy style from UGG is finally on sale. REGULARLY $99.95 $74.96 at Nordstrom

Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set Voluspa Nordstrom Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set Voluspa A trio of fragrant candles that look good as they smell. REGULARLY $32.50 $24.38 at Nordstrom

Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo bareMinerals Nordstrom Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo bareMinerals A two-in-one clay face mask that features the Be Pure Mask, for purifying, and the Be Dew Mask, for hydrating and calming. REGULARLY $35 $26.25 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

