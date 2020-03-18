Shopping

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Score 25% Off Sitewide on Adidas, Barefoot Dreams and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Nordstrom sale March 2020 1280
Getty Images / Westend61

Nordstrom is having a surprise online sale.  

The retailer is offering 25% off sitewide across categories from apparel and footwear to beauty and home. Deeper discounts can be found on items that were already on sale -- up to 55% off. And Nordstrom's free shipping and returns policy makes it easy when we're not leaving the house right now. 

Other retailers are also offering cyber discounts such as Everlane, DSW and Nasty Gal that are worth checking out. 

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale, including loungewear, aromatherapy diffuser and more. 

Pullover Hoodie
Treasure & Bond
Treasure and Bond Pullover Hoodie
Nordstrom
Pullover Hoodie
Treasure & Bond

A hoodie you'll never want to take off. 

REGULARLY $49

Large Logo Sweatpants
Adidas
Adidas Large Logo Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Large Logo Sweatpants
Adidas

A deal you can't miss on Adidas sweatpants. 

REGULARLY $60

CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams

See why this highly-reviewed blanket is literally called "CozyChic." 

REGULARLY $147

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House

An elegant aromatherapy diffuser that'll promote calm, filling your space with the delightful scent of the essential oil of your choosing. 

REGULARLY $39.99

Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella

Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all. 

REGULARLY $59

Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
Slip
Slip Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
Nordstrom
Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
Slip

Get a good night's sleep on a luxurious, silky-soft pillowcase from Slip. Plus, it's better for your skin and hair -- no more waking up with creases and frizz. 

REGULARLY $85

Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstorm
Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstrom

A classic pajama with contrast piping. 

REGULARLY $65

Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide
UGG
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide
Nordstrom
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide
UGG

Who said house slippers can't be fashion-forward? This coveted fluffy style from UGG is finally on sale. 

REGULARLY $99.95

Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
Voluspa
Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
Nordstrom
Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Set
Voluspa

A trio of fragrant candles that look good as they smell. 

REGULARLY $32.50

Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo
bareMinerals
bareMinerals Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo
Nordstrom
Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo
bareMinerals

A two-in-one clay face mask that features the Be Pure Mask, for purifying, and the Be Dew Mask, for hydrating and calming. 

REGULARLY $35

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

Easy Beauty Treatments You Can Do Right at Home

Cozy and Stylish Loungewear for When You're Staying In -- Joggers, Robes and More

Home Office Ideas: Everything You Need to Work Remotely

 