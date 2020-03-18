Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Score 25% Off Sitewide on Adidas, Barefoot Dreams and More
Nordstrom is having a surprise online sale.
The retailer is offering 25% off sitewide across categories from apparel and footwear to beauty and home. Deeper discounts can be found on items that were already on sale -- up to 55% off. And Nordstrom's free shipping and returns policy makes it easy when we're not leaving the house right now.
Other retailers are also offering cyber discounts such as Everlane, DSW and Nasty Gal that are worth checking out.
Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the Nordstrom sale, including loungewear, aromatherapy diffuser and more.
A hoodie you'll never want to take off.
A deal you can't miss on Adidas sweatpants.
See why this highly-reviewed blanket is literally called "CozyChic."
An elegant aromatherapy diffuser that'll promote calm, filling your space with the delightful scent of the essential oil of your choosing.
Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all.
Get a good night's sleep on a luxurious, silky-soft pillowcase from Slip. Plus, it's better for your skin and hair -- no more waking up with creases and frizz.
A classic pajama with contrast piping.
Who said house slippers can't be fashion-forward? This coveted fluffy style from UGG is finally on sale.
A trio of fragrant candles that look good as they smell.
A two-in-one clay face mask that features the Be Pure Mask, for purifying, and the Be Dew Mask, for hydrating and calming.
