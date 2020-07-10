Shopping

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Clearance and Up to 60% Off Designer Items

By Amy Lee‍
nordstrom designer sale
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Two major sales are happening right now at Nordstrom. Shop the designer clearance section and save up to 60% on high-end apparel, shoes, accessories handbags for women and men. Plus, the department store just kicked off a surprise sale on their regular clearance section -- take up to 70% off women's, men's, shoes, accessories, kids and home categories through July 19.

Looking for designer goods? Save now on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie and Stella McCartney. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. If you're not in the market for high-end items, the regular clearance section offers top brands like AG, Eloquii, Good American, Rag & Bone, Anthropologie Home, Canada Goose and so many more. Shipping and returns at Nordstrom are always free. 

In addition to these current sales, be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The can't-miss shopping event will begin in August, with online previews starting on July 24. 

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Jeffrey Campbell sandals that are sturdy enough to keep you comfy all night long.

Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Laura Ankle Strap Sandal
REGULARLY $134.95

Time to upgrade your bedding with Nordstrom's smocked duvet and sham set.

Smocked Seersucker Duvet Cover & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Smocked Seersucker Duvet Cover & Sham Set
REGULARLY $269

Available in regular and plus sizes, this denim jumpsuit from Good American is an easy summer outfit.

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
REGULARLY $169

Get a deal on these iconic Valentino studded flats. 

Rockstud Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Rockstud Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
REGULARLY $795

The popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker gets a makeover by Stella McCartney with rainbow stars. 

Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker
REGULARLY $325

This Veronica Beard mini dress features a stylish floral print, flattering V-neck and ruched skirt. 

Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
REGULARLY $595

A Frame silk shirt is a wardrobe staple to be worn for years to come. 

Perfect Silk Shirt
Nordstrom
Perfect Silk Shirt
REGULARLY $275

Minimalist suede booties from Chloé. 

Rylee Block Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Rylee Block Heel Bootie
REGULARLY $870

This stunning off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Cushnie will be the go-to piece for every special occasion. 

Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Strapless Skinny Crop Jumpsuit
REGULARLY $1,695

A double-zipper crossbody from Mansur Gavriel is a great everyday bag. 

Double Zip Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Double Zip Leather Crossbody Bag
REGULARLY $495

Glamorous, oversized Tom Ford sunglasses with gradient lenses. 

Alicia 59mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Alicia 59mm Sunglasses
REGULARLY $325

