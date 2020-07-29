Two major sales are happening right now at Nordstrom. Shop the designer clearance section and save up to 60% on high-end apparel, shoes, accessories handbags for women and men. Plus, the department store just kicked off a surprise sale on their regular clearance section -- take up to 70% off women's, men's, shoes, accessories, kids and home categories.

Looking for designer goods? Save now on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie and Stella McCartney. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing. If you're not in the market for high-end items, the regular clearance section offers top brands like AG, Eloquii, Good American, Rag & Bone, Anthropologie Home, Canada Goose and so many more. Shipping and returns at Nordstrom are always free.

In addition to these current sales, be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The can't-miss shopping event will begin in August, with online previews starting on July 24.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Laura Ankle Strap Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Nordstrom Laura Ankle Strap Sandal Jeffrey Campbell REGULARLY $134.95 $63.98 at Nordstrom

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Nordstrom Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American Nordstrom Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American REGULARLY $169 $118.30 at Nordstrom

Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker Stella McCartney x Adidas Nordstrom Stella Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker Stella McCartney x Adidas REGULARLY $325 $130 at Nordstrom

Sihame Mixed Dot Pleated Midi Skirt Dries Van Notten Nordstrom Sihame Mixed Dot Pleated Midi Skirt Dries Van Notten Small, medium and large spots and dots mix it up on an airy Dries Von Notten midi skirt meticulously pleated for plenty of billowy movement and volume. This awesome skirt is 40% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $1055 $633 at Nordstrom

55mm Square Sunglasses Rag & Bone Nordstrom 55mm Square Sunglasses Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone 55mm Square Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 70% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $265 $106 at Nordstrom

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Face Masks Online That Are Stylish

The Best Tie-Dye Clothing to Shop Now

The Best Kate Spade Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale