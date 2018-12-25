Norman Reedus is a proud dad!

The Walking Dead star took to Instagram on Monday to share the first photo of his and Diane Kruger's baby girl. The couple, who have been extremely private about their personal lives, welcomed their daughter in November, and have yet to share her name with fans.

Reedus, however, posted a small glimpse at the newborn in Monday's pic, sharing a snap of himself holding his daughter's tiny hand. "A lot to be thankful for this year. ❤️ this one especially," the actor captioned the shot, before giving a shout-out to Kruger, as well as his ex-girlfriend, Helena Christensen, and their 19-year-old son, Mingus. "Love u Diane Mingus @helenachristensen Happy family 😎."

Both Kruger and Christensen commented on the pic, sending their love, while Reedus' Walking Dead co-star, Alanna Masterson, joked about being left out.

Kruger gushed over preparing for her daughter's first Christmas while speaking with ET at the Welcome to Marwen premiere earlier this month.

"It will be special. Baby’s first Christmas,” she said. "We just moved into a new home, and so yeah, we just want to be home and light a fire."

"I already am [emotional]. Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” Kruger expressed. "But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man.”

