Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter North may only be 5-years-old, but she was giving off major grown-up vibes in new family Christmas photos with mom, dad and her siblings, 3-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Chicago, that Kim shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the pics, which Kim shared after the last minute Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas photo, Saint is a total adorable goofball and Kanye looks like the happiest dad on the planet, but Nori steals the show, striking a pose in a chic black outfit, high ponytail, and even a little red lip-stick, fitting for the budding cosmetologist her mom says she's become.

Looks like someone won't be sitting at the kids' table much longer!

Kim and Kanye went out for their Christmas Eve party this year, taking over hosting duties from Kris Jenner, and a source tells ET that the couple did "not disappoint."

Kanye had a big say in planning the star-studded bash, according to our source, who adds, "The entire yard was covered in snow, there were igloos, a hill to go sledding, a candy bar station with all different desserts, a light tunnel to walk into the main dining room that had fake clouds on the ceiling and an abundance of tables, chairs and a bar."

Attendees included Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chappelle and John Legend, who performed his song "All Of Me" at the gathering.

