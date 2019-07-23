North West is sporting an edgier look!

Over the weekend, the 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attended a birthday bash for her great-grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, who turns 85 on Friday. Although MJ was showered with love from the Kardashian-Jenner crew, all eyes were on little Northie's adorable new look.

Kim shared a few pics from the bash to her Instagram Stories, confirming that the nose ring North was wearing was "fake" in a sweet snap that also featured sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and their respective daughters, Penelope Disick, 7, and True Thompson, 1.

A closer pic of North and her mom showed that the mini fashionista also accessorized with braids, oversized sunglasses and body sticker jewels applied to her forehead.

Too cute!

Others in attendance included North's siblings, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, cousins Reign Disick and Stormi Webster, aunties Kylie and Kendall Jenner and grandmother Kris Jenner. See more party pics below:

Last month, North was the true center of attention when she rang in her sixth birthday. Kim was one of the first to pay tribute on social media, wishing her "sweet girl" a happy birthday.

"The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up," Kim gushed. "Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Grandma Kris Jenner also chimed in, posting a chic pic of North rocking a green glitter two-piece outfit and pigtails. "Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!!" she captioned it. "What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul."

"I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother," she continued. "I love you ❤️ Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth."

Hear more on Kim and Kanye's eldest child in the video below!

