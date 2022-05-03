NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral and Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your face while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Beloved by celebrities and skincare devotees alike, the brand's popular NuFace Trinity is majorly on sale at Amazon today along with the mini microcurrent sculpting device and NuFace Fix line smoothing tool.

In addition to Amazon's deals on devices, NuFace is hosting a Mother's Day sale through Sunday, May 8. You can treat your mom or yourself to any NuFace microcurrent set or skincare routine and get 20% off. No code is needed and you'll also receive a free deluxe sample of NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème along with a virtual tutorial on how to do a five-minute facial.

The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. Ahead, shop the secret Amazon sale to save up to 35% on NuFace tools and skincare products.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The brand's hero device, the Trinity Facial Toning Device, can be used with gel primer and with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for targeted treatment.

