ABC may be bringing back NYPD Blue, but there's a big twist.

A potential revival of the seminal cop drama, which ran for 12 seasons from 1993 to 2005, is being eyed at the network, with the project revolving around the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, the iconic character played by original star Dennis Franz,ET can confirm.

The possible follow-up, which has been given a pilot order by ABC, kicks off with Theo Sipowicz, as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder.

In the original series, Austin Majors played the role of young Theo.

Jesse Bochco, the son of the late NYPD Blue creator Steven Bochco, will serve as an executive producer and direct the pilot. Steven Bochco's widow, Dayna Bochco, will also serve as a producer. Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton will executive produce and write.

The original NYPD Blue aired 261 episodes during its 12-season run on ABC. During that time, the show was nominated for 84 Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 1995 and the Best Drama Series Golden Globe in 1994.

In the series finale, which aired in May 2005 and drew more than 16 million viewers, Andy Sipowicz became the new boss of the 15th squad.

RELATED CONTENT:

Steven Bochco, TV Creator Of 'Hill Street Blues,' 'NYPD Blue,' Dead at 74

Viola Davis Hilariously Relives Her 'NYPD Blue' Guest Spot -- Watch! (Exclusive)