Health is wealth! Board-certified OB/GYN and Cord Blood Registry (CBR) spokesperson Dr. Christine Sterling sat down with ET to explain the reasons why Chrissy Teigen and Drew Barrymore support cord blood banking with the preservation company.

The author and mom to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, 6-month old Esti, and Wren, 4 weeks, worked with Cord Blood Registry to bank her children’s stem cell and tissue, and the actress and mom to Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9, promoted the organization while interviewing Dr. Sterling on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2023.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"Influential people, like Chrissy, have a significant platform so when they discuss important topics like cord blood banking, their words reach a wide audience. … I love that she is spreading awareness about the potentially life-saving benefits of newborn stem cells to so many expecting parents," Sterling shares.

As for what it means to have Barrymore’s support: "Drew is such an incredible human. … We all want to do the absolute best for our kids. For myself, Drew and many other parents, that included storing our kids cord blood. While not every family will decide this is right for them, and that's OK, I do feel strongly that people need to be aware of the different options," she says.

CBS

One of the options includes preserving newborn stem cells and tissue.

"Every expecting parent should be educated on the option of cord blood banking. … Cord blood has been used as part of stem cell transplants to rebuild the blood and immune systems in the treatment of more than 80 conditions including blood disorders, cancers, immune disorders, metabolic disorders, and more," Sterling explains.

Megan Guerrero

"We don’t know what the future holds, but newborn stem cell preservation can give your family the ability to potentially treat a life-threatening medical condition down the line. ... Stem cell preservation is not only a future gift for your newborn, but the entire family – as siblings and parents may be able to use it as well," she continues.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months After Her Daughter Esti's Birth. This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Kids Adorably Pose in Matching Outfits

Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Cuddles Baby Brother Wren: See the Pic

Chrissy Teigen Shares Precious New Video of Baby Son's Incredible Hair