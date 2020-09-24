Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults & Kids

Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

New in the Old Navy lineup are non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks with adjustable, elastic over-the-ear straps to wear when you are out in public, which you can buy in packs of five (for $12.50) or 10 (for $25). Get a variety five-pack of regular masks for $12.50; each pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with standard elastic over-the-ear straps in a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

ET Style will keep you up to date on which face masks are available to ship out as soon as possible.

Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.

