Shopping

Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids & Adults

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Old Navy face masks
Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

New in the Old Navy lineup are non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks with adjustable, elastic over-the-ear straps to wear when you are out in public, which you can buy in packs of five (for $12.50) or 10 (for $25). Get a variety five-pack of regular masks for $12.50; each pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with standard elastic over-the-ear straps in a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available. 

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adultsface masks for kids, clear face masksface masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi'sJ.CrewAthletaOld NavyThe Honest CompanyForever 21Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

ET Style will keep you up to date on which face masks are available to ship out as soon as possible. 

Below, shop Old Navy face masks for adults and kids.

 

Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 10-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Adults
Old Navy

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
Old Navy
Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Face Masks for Kids
Old Navy

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Old Navy Sale -- Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online

Where to Shop Face Masks for Exercising

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Here -- Shop Now!

Athleta Face Masks: Face Masks for Kids and Adults

J.Crew Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Kids and Adults

How to Prevent Maskne According to Dr. Pimple Popper

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Best Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More

Where to Shop Kids Face Masks from Cubcoats

 

 