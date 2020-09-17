We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy has ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!

Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $10. Take up to 50% off storewide. Sale highlights include $15 pants on September 17 and all jeans on sale. Plus, you'll get an extra 20% off everything with code SWEET.

The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all eligible orders.

Shop Old Navy's latest releases.

Check out ET Style's top picks on our favorite Old Navy styles below, below.

Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy's Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress has a scoop neck, long sleeves in a knit jersey fabric. REGULARLY $34.99 $24 at Old Navy

Boyfriend Oversized Jean Jacket Old Navy Old Navy Boyfriend Oversized Jean Jacket Old Navy This is the perfect jean jacket to wear over all the summer dresses you still want to rock. REGULARLY $44.99 $32 at Old Navy

Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings Old Navy Old Navy Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings Old Navy These Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings both look good and feel super comfy. REGULARLY $29.99 $12 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women Old Navy These Old Navy Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women are only $12. Get these while you can. REGULARLY $29.99 $12 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women Old Navy Old Navy's Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women are the perfect addition to your new Fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $34.99 $15 at Old Navy

Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women Old Navy A sundress to stand out in the sun. Throw a jean jacket over this dress once the season starts to change. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.98 at Old Navy

Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women Old Navy Old Navy Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women Old Navy This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim. REGULARLY $29.99 $14.38 at Old Navy

Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women Old Navy Old Navy Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women Old Navy This flawlessly draped shirt perfect for any outfit. This shirt is available in six different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $24.99 $14.40 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women Old Navy Wear these joggers for the weekend or a workout. REGULARLY $34.99 $22.40 at Old Navy

French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt Old Navy Old Navy French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt Old Navy Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail. REGULARLY $37.99 $26.38 at Old Navy

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals Old Navy Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer. REGULARLY $24.99 $9.60 at Old Navy

Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Old Navy This one piece is perfect for a swim. REGULARLY $20 Starting at $16 at Old Navy

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in. REGULARLY $39.99 $17.60 at Old Navy

Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress Old Navy Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress Old Navy This pretty fit-and-flare dress has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,100 reviews. REGULARLY $34.99 $15.97 at Old Navy

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women Old Navy A floral maxi dress perfect for summer and for the Fall with a jean jacket. REGULARLY $34.99 $20.80 at Old Navy

