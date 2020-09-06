Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Everything
We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy has ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!
Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $6. Yep, you read that right. Take up to 60% off everything and 30% off when you use your Old Navy credit card (restrictions apply).
The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all eligible orders.
Shop Old Navy's latest releases.
Check out ET Style's top picks, below.
A sun dress to stand out in the sun.
The cutest Leopard print sandals.
This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim.
This flawlessly draped shirt perfect for any outfit.
Old Navy has fantastic options for activewear, like this high-waist legging.
Wear these joggers for the weekend or a workout.
Mid-rise distressed denim shorts, perfect for the heat.
Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail.
This mini dress is breezy and cute.
Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer.
This one piece is perfect for a swim.
This denim-style cami is so cute.
This printed, belted one-piece is so elegant.
A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in during the summer.
This pretty fit-and-flare dress has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,100 reviews.
A floral maxi dress perfect for summer.
