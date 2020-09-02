Shopping

Old Navy Sale: Take 30% Off Your Purchase, Including Clearance

We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy has ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!

Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $5. Yep, you read that right. Get 30% your purchase, including clearance with select items up to 50% off (restrictions apply).

The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all eligible orders. 

Shop Old Navy's latest releases. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, below. 

Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women
Old Navy Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women
Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women
Old Navy

A sun dress to stand out in the sun.

REGULARLY $39.99

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals for Women
Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals for Women
Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals for Women
Old Navy

The cutest Leopard print sandals.

REGULARLY $24.99

Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy

This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim. 

 

REGULARLY $29.99

Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women
Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women
Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women
Old Navy

This flawlessly draped shirt perfect for any outfit.

REGULARLY $24.99

High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings
Old Navy High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings
High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings
Old Navy

Old Navy has fantastic options for activewear, like this high-waist legging. 

REGULARLY $24.99

Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Old Navy

Wear these joggers for the weekend or a workout.

REGULARLY $34.99

Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Old Navy

Mid-rise distressed denim shorts, perfect for the heat.  

REGULARLY $29.99

French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
Old Navy French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
Old Navy

Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail. 

REGULARLY $37.99

Striped Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress for Women
Old Navy Striped Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress for Women
Striped Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress for Women
Old Navy

This mini dress is breezy and cute.

REGULARLY $34.99

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Old Navy Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Old Navy

Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer. 

REGULARLY $24.99

Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy

This one piece is perfect for a swim.

REGULARLY $16.50

Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women
Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy

This denim-style cami is so cute.

REGULARLY $29.99

High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit
Old Navy High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit
High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit
Old Navy

This printed, belted one-piece is so elegant. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy

A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in during the summer.

REGULARLY $39.99

Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Old Navy

This pretty fit-and-flare dress has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,100 reviews. 

REGULARLY $34.99

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Old Navy

A floral maxi dress perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $34.99

