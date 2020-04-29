Ole Henriksen Sale: Take 30% Off the Vitamin C Duo

Ole Henriksen is giving us a good reason to turn up the glow...at home. The skincare brand is offering its Glow From Home Vitamin C duo, which includes a full-size Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer, for 30% off -- a $77 value for only $53. The discount applies through May 3 while supplies last, no promo code is needed.

Receive free shipping on orders over $50 and returns are free. Plus, you get free samples with every purchase.

In addition, the brand has a great range of sale items, including the 3 Little Wonders set, Hygge HydraClay detox mask, Express the Truth cream and more.

Ahead, shop the Vitamin C duo and other favorites from Ole Henriksen.

GFH (Glow From Home) Vitamin C Duo Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen GFH (Glow From Home) Vitamin C Duo Ole Henriksen This set includes two full-size Ole Henriksen products that contain vitamin C and banana powder-inspired pigments for a glowing complexion. The Banana Bright Eye Crème helps hydrate and illuminate the eye area, while the Banana Bright Face Primer gives a dewy-looking glow under makeup. REGULARLY $77 $53 at Ole Henriksen

Wonderfeel Double Cleanser Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Wonderfeel Double Cleanser Ole Henriksen Gently remove makeup and cleanse the skin all at once with this cold cream-inspired cleanser. REGULARLY $36 $20 at Ole Henriksen

Hygge HydraClay Detox Mask Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen Hygge HydraClay Detox Mask Ole Henriksen Give yourself a little facial with this detoxing clay mask. It's infused with botanical extracts, so it's hydrating and soothing. REGULARLY $32 $20 at Ole Henriksen

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen The 3 Little Wonders is another skincare set on sale worth trying out. The set includes the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel for a day-and-night regimen to target signs of aging. REGULARLY $74 $51.80 at Ole Henriksen

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

