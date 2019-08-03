Could Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy be back together?

Months after the two called it quits, it appears as if things are going steady again. On Friday, the musician posted a black-and-white photo of him and Olivia kissing. The pic shows the 19-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli holding her phone up to the mirror as she kisses Jackson.

"Lil monkey 💕I love you," Jackson, 23, captioned the post. Fans quickly took to the comment section to share how happy they were to see the two together again. Olivia, on her end, has yet to comment or post anything about Jackson.

In May, a source told ET that the pair had broken up, noting that her friends were surprised by the split.

"Olivia’s friends were shocked when her relationship ended with her boyfriend because he was actually great for her and was a real support," the source said at the time. "He's pretty low key and wanted to help her stay out of the limelight and move on."

The breakup came after Olivia's parents were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get her and 20-year-old sister Bella admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport. The parents have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Last month, another source told ET that Loughlin's family situation "has improved" since the college admission scandal. ET's source said that Loughlin is getting back to her day-to-day routine as "the drama seems to have died down since the initial shock" of being charged in the scandal.

"She still feels she was deceived by those who set up the payment for her daughter’s acceptance [into USC]," the source added.

"Their family situation has improved," the source explained. "Lori knows they will all grow and learn."

