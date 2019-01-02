Olivia Munn rang in the New Year with her potential new beau!

The 38-year-old actress was featured in a series of photos posted by famed manager Scooter Braun from a New Year’s Eve party.

At the bash, Munn is seen sitting on the lap of her rumored new boyfriend, Tucker Roberts, in several group photos.

In a cute solo shot, Roberts has his arms around Munn in a loving embrace as he jokingly reaches over to pinch Braun’s chin.

Roberts, 28, is the president of Philadelphia Fusion, a professional Overwatch esports team.

These pics come just a couple weeks after the pair were spotted out in Los Angeles holding hands and shopping together.

An eyewitness previously told ET that the pair appeared to be shopping together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and were “holding hands, looking into each other’s eyes, hugging, and at one point, Tucker put his arm around her.”

Munn has not publicly acknowledged the potential romance online, instead posting a photo with her dogs for Christmas.

“Happy Holidays from my little family to yours!!!” she captioned the sweet shot.

She did tell ET's Katie Krause that she was dating in early December, prior to the photos coming out of her with Roberts.

