Olivia Newton-John is choosing to live life to the fullest as she once again battles cancer.

The singer and actress recently revealed that her cancer has come back for a third time, and is more aggressive than ever, but she's not letting the challenges of living with stage 4 cancer break her optimistic spirit.

"I'm so lucky that I've been through this three times and I'm still here," Newton-John told 60 Minutes Australia in a sit-down interview on Sunday.

While the battle is hard, the Grease star said she's trying to keep a bright outlook on her situation, and not let it spoil the time she has left, which she plans to enjoy.

"We know we're gonna die at some point, and we don't know when it is, when you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you're suddenly given a possibility of a time limit," Newton-John shared. "So every day is a gift."

To this end, the 70-year-old four-time GRAMMY winner said she has no interest in hearing estimates about her remaining life expectancy, and she has no idea how long doctors expect her to live.

"If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that," Newton-John shared. "So for me, psychologically, it's better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don't, I don't tune in."

In March, ET's Nancy O'Dell sat down with the entertainer, who shared some inspirational words about her views on life, and her plans for the future.

"Every day is a gift, we don't really know how long our life is," she shared. "I'm very grateful, and I intend to be here for a long time. I have much to do still."

Newton-John is also getting a lot of support from her family and some of her famous friends, including Hugh Jackman who recorded a special message of love for the actress during a stop in Sydney, Australia, on his The Man. The Music. The Show World Tour on Monday.

"High Olivia, it's Hugh, and 15,000 of your friends and fans," Jackman says into the camera as he pans around to show the cheering audience behind him at the Qudos Bank Arena. "You are the most amazing person, the most amazing mom, the most amazing ambassador. And we love you."

Jackman then led the audience in a massive cheer of "We love you" that resonated in the rafters of the arena.

You are the most amazing @olivianj!! Love HJ, @Deborra_lee and 15 thousand friends. pic.twitter.com/KVVHUrVVUe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 5, 2019

While Newton-John is battling her ailment yet again that isn't keeping her from trying to do good and help others.

Newton-John has taken a break from performing as she focuses on her well-being, but she's also working to raise money for the Cancer Wellness & Research Center in Australia, to help others deal with the same challenges facing her. To this end, she's auctioning off some mementos from her career, including the famous skin-tight black pants she wore playing Sandy in Grease.

For more on the star's ongoing cancer battle, watch the video below.

