Omarosa Manigault Newman Calls Donald Trump 'Demented'

Omarosa Manigault Newman is certainly not coy with her opinion.

On Thursday, the reality TV star turned political staffer sat down with ET to get candid about her old boss, President Donald Trump, and why her experience at the White House inspired her to write her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

“I can't even begin to pretend that I understand what goes on in the very demented mind of Donald Trump,” she said while in New York on Thursday. “There’s a reason I wrote a book about him called unhinged.”

And the 44-year-old author isn’t just coming empty-handed when criticizing her former boss. Since announcing the release of her book, she has released a number of recordings including one allegedly from the White House’s Situation Room, where she was fired from the Office of Public Liaison in February by John Kelly, the administration’s Chief of Staff. She also claims to have many more, igniting endless speculation.

While speaking with ET, Manigault Newman also addressed a tense exchange between her and Today show host Savannah Guthrie while discussing how she managed to record her firing in one of the White House’s most secure rooms.

“Maybe Savannah was just having a bad day,” she responded. “But Savannah and I are cool. But if you give it, Lady O is gonna give it back.”

