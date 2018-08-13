Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on the Today show on Monday to talk about her book, Unhinged, and her interview with co-host Savannah Guthrie got heated quickly.

Manigault Newman's book comes just months after the White House announced in February that she resigned as President Donald Trump's director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. It was later reported that she was actually fired from her position. Manigault Newman, who previously appeared on Trump's The Apprentice, later announced plans for a tell-all book.

Guthrie grilled Manigault Newman about Trump during their sit-down on Monday, and the conversation got tense as Manigault Newman replied defensively. The former reality star asked Guthrie to "slow down" with her questions, at one point telling her to "calm down" when Guthrie asked her about how she was able to record an alleged conversation with Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her in the White House Situation Room, which she released during her interview on Meet the Press on Sunday.

"I'll just leave that to your imagination," Manigault Newman coyly answered the question.

When Guthrie asked Manigault Newman if Trump "lies often" -- to which she replied "absolutely" -- and continued with follow-up questions about why she continued to work with him, Mangault Newman told her to slow down.

“Savannah, slow down," she said. "I’m going to your question. Don’t worry, I’m here. I’ve got all the time you need. You don’t have to ask 10 questions in one second. It’s OK.”

Another tense moment occurred when Guthrie asked Manigault Newman about an alleged tape she claims she has of Trump using the N-word on The Apprentice. Manigault Newman evades the questions by asking Americans to "read the book," and things get awkward when Guthrie says the particular allegation isn't in the book.

"Have you read the book?" Manigault Newman asks Guthrie, to which Guthrie exasperatingly replies, "Yes."

"I answered that question Savannah, so what's the next one?" she snaps back.

Fellow NBC anchor Megyn Kelly defended Guthrie on Monday.

"It was an incredible exchange," Kelly marveled. "I felt uncomfortable too. Of course, Savannah, she handled it beautifully, but Omarosa is approaching a lot of these interviews like she's being attacked with every question, and she's not."

