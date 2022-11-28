Since colder weather means we're spending more time getting cozy, it's more important than ever to bring those fall feelings to our beds and loungewear. To help you create the perfectly restful sleep space, Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has Cyber Monday deals on bestsellers made for the changing temperatures. If you're looking to curl up in some Oprah-approved pajamas and sheets this winter, Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto her Favorite Things lists five years in a row are discounted further now.

ET readers can save even more on Cozy Earth's bedding, bath linens, and soft loungewear. Just enter our exclusive discount code CBSCOZY at checkout an instantly take 30% off your cart. This code applies to everything on Cozy Earth's site, including Oprah's favorite sheet set, towels, and pajamas.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

For 2022, Oprah's Favorite Things included Cozy Earth's Waffle Bath Bundle to turn your bathroom into the modern sanctuary of your dreams. Oprah says she takes bathing very seriously and "having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent."

Waffle Bath Deluxe Bundle Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Deluxe Bundle This bundle includes 4 Waffle Bath Towels, 4 Waffle Hand Towels, and 4 Waffle Wash Cloths, all from Cozy Earth's ultra-absorbent Waffle Bath Collection. Made from premium viscose from bamboo fabric and cotton, this unique blend is extremely soft for spa-like comfort at home. $299 $213 WITH CODE CBSCOZY Buy Now

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that is perfect for hot sleepers because it helps keep your body cool while you snooze. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from 100% viscose from bamboo that feels degrees cooler than cotton. In addition to temperature regulating bedding, Cozy Earth offers chic and comfortable loungewear from pajama sets to joggers and socks that make excellent holiday gifts.

Cozy Earth's bamboo sheet set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. With a breathable fabric that does not trap excess heat under the covers, you will always stay cool and comfortable in bed—no matter the season.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $258 WITH CODE CBSCOZY Buy Now

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," the cooling sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Remember to use the code CBSCOZY to save on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear for a better night's sleep at Cozy Earth below.

Cozy Earth Cyber Monday Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for fall weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year. $155 $109 WITH CODE CBSCOZY Buy Now

Shop More Cozy Earth Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Bamboo Jogger Shorts Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Shorts If you're husband or friend is always active, these shorts are perfect for running and look good for a long time. $95 $67 WITH CODE CBSCOZY Buy Now

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee This durable stretch-knit will fit any size and you can style this with joggers when you're out running errands, going on a date, or lounging in the house. $85 $60 WITH CODE CBSCOZY Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

