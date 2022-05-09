Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth just extended its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet. Cozy Earth is currently offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Oprah loves Cozy Earth for their ultra soft, breathable bedding that helps regulate temperature while you snooze whether you're a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper. The hypoallergenic sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and comforters are made from bamboo fabric and are made to last through every season. In addition to bedding, Cozy Earth offers loungewear from pajama sets to joggers, socks and more.

Save on Oprah's Favorites

Described by Oprah as “the softest EVER," Cozy Earth's bamboo bed sheets along with the bamboo pajamas are excellent for lazy mornings, cozy nights, and everything in between. Save big on Oprah's favorite bedding and loungewear below.

Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen) Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen) Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $277 Buy Now

Bamboo Joggers Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year. $135 $101 Buy Now

More Cozy Earth Deals

Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts Shoppers felt instantly relaxed and cozy when they put on these jogger shorts. The bamboo material is buttery soft, making us want to live in them every day. $75 $56 Buy Now

