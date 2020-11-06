Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Fashion Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
oprah favorite things 2020 fashion gifts 1280
Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things are here and there are so many amazing fashion gift options! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon and directly on the brands' websites. 

The stylish media mogul has selected a variety of clothing and accessories. Treat yourself or loved ones to the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Simone I. Smith heart-shaped earrings, Savage X Fenty jumpsuit, The Wrap Life headband and so many more of Oprah's fashion favorites. 

Her entire list for 2020 includes 72 items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.

Browse through Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and shop fashion gifts below. 

Medium Shopping Bag
Telfar
telfar shopping tote
Amazon
Medium Shopping Bag
Telfar

The Telfar shopper tote, made from vegan leather, is truly practical and stylish, and a great gift idea for mom. The medium size is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials, while still being easy to carry around. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, too.

Savage X Jumpsuit
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty jumpsuit
Amazon
Savage X Jumpsuit
Savage X Fenty

On days you just want to be cozy, this fleece zip-up hoodie jumpsuit from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is the one you'll love.

Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari

Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Ojai Lingerie
Ojai Lingerie Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Amazon
Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Ojai Lingerie

Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off.

Tote Bag
rayo & honey
rayo and honey tote bag
Amazon
Tote Bag
rayo & honey

Handmade from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag designed by rayo & honey is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features Maya Angelou's inspirational quote. 

Turbanette
The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life Turbanette
Amazon
Turbanette
The Wrap Life

The Wrap Life Turbanette is made from stretchy, soft fabric and wears comfortably on the head while looking so stylish. 

Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Iconi
Iconi Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Amazon
Seamless High-Waisted Legging
Iconi

Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! 

Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith
Simone I. Smith Sweetheart Hoops
Amazon
Sweetheart Hoops
Simone I. Smith

We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 

REGULARLY $179.99

So Good Fluffy Slippers
Twelve AM Co.
Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers
Amazon
So Good Fluffy Slippers
Twelve AM Co.

Gift these luxurious faux fur slippers from Twelve AM Co. It can be worn indoor or outdoor. 

Warm Knit Foldover Satin Lined Beanie with Faux Fur Pom
Grace Eleyae GE
Grace Eleyae GE Warm Knit Foldover Satin Lined Beanie with Faux Fur Pom
Amazon
Warm Knit Foldover Satin Lined Beanie with Faux Fur Pom
Grace Eleyae GE

This Grace Eleyae GE beanie is a winter staple! The knit accessory will keep your loved one warm up top. Great for all hair types and it has moisture retention. The pom detail is so adorable, too. 

'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Stella & Haas
Stella & Haas 'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Amazon
'Tis The Season Huggie Set
Stella & Haas

A gorgeous set of pearl huggie earrings by Stella & Haas for under $30! 

Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho
Paskho Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Amazon
Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants
Paskho

Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. Select the coupon to get 20% off. 

REGULARLY $168

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here! Shop Her Holiday Gifting Picks

The Best Secret Santa Gifts

The Best Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon - OPI, Tarte & More

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

 