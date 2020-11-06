Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Fashion Gifts on Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things are here and there are so many amazing fashion gift options! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon and directly on the brands' websites. This year's gift guide is filled with unique gifts for any family member and recipient on your Christmas and holiday shopping list.

The stylish media mogul has selected a variety of clothing and accessories. Treat yourself or loved ones to the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Simone I. Smith heart-shaped earrings, Savage X Fenty jumpsuit, The Wrap Life headband and so many more of Oprah's fashion favorites to make the perfect gift.

Her entire list for 2020 includes 72 gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry. You're sure to find unique gifts for Christmas and the holidays for all the loved ones on your list.

Browse through Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and shop fashion gifts below.

Medium Shopping Bag Telfar Amazon Medium Shopping Bag Telfar The Telfar shopper tote, made from vegan leather, is truly practical and stylish, and a great gift idea for mom. The medium size is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials, while still being easy to carry around. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, too. $202 at Amazon

Savage X Jumpsuit Savage X Fenty Amazon Savage X Jumpsuit Savage X Fenty On days you just want to be cozy, this fleece zip-up hoodie jumpsuit from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is the one you'll love. $84.95 at Amazon

Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Amazon Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 at Amazon

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Amazon Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off. $164 at Amazon

Tote Bag rayo & honey Amazon Tote Bag rayo & honey Handmade from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag designed by rayo & honey is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features Maya Angelou's inspirational quote. $65 at Amazon

Turbanette The Wrap Life Amazon Turbanette The Wrap Life We love to gift the Wrap Life Turbanette as a stocking stuffer. It is made from stretchy, soft fabric and wears comfortably on the head while looking so stylish. $19 at Amazon

Seamless High-Waisted Legging Iconi Amazon Seamless High-Waisted Legging Iconi Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! It's such a great gift, be sure to grab a pair for yourself as well. $45 at Amazon

Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. REGULARLY $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon

So Good Fluffy Slippers Twelve AM Co. Amazon So Good Fluffy Slippers Twelve AM Co. Gift these luxurious faux fur slippers from Twelve AM Co. (Or reward yourself with this perfect present.) Feel free to wear them both indoors or out. $48 at Amazon

Warm Knit Foldover Satin Lined Beanie with Faux Fur Pom Grace Eleyae GE Amazon Warm Knit Foldover Satin Lined Beanie with Faux Fur Pom Grace Eleyae GE This Grace Eleyae GE beanie is a winter staple! The knit accessory will keep your loved one warm up top. Great for all hair types and it has moisture retention. The pom detail is so adorable, too. $50 at Amazon

'Tis The Season Huggie Set Stella & Haas Amazon 'Tis The Season Huggie Set Stella & Haas A gorgeous set of pearl huggie earrings by Stella & Haas for under $30! $29.97 at Amazon

Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Paskho Amazon Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants Paskho Loungewear is key right now. These super comfortable pants by Paskho have an elasticated waistband, drawcord, zipper pockets and banded cuffs. Select the coupon to get 20% off. REGULARLY $168 $134.40 at Amazon

