'Orange Is the New Black' to End After Season 7

Orange Is the New Black is wrapping up.

Netflix has canceled the prison dramedy from Jenji Kohan, making the upcoming seventh season the series' swan song, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

In an emotional video posted on Twitter, Orange Is the New Black stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and Uzo Aduba, along with other cast members, reminisced about their seven-season run on the groundbreaking series.

"I am so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family we have created together," Aduba, who won two Emmys for her portrayal of Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, said.

"But the one thing is, our relationships will continue after the show," Prepon, aka Alex Vause, assured, with Schilling, aka Piper Chapman, later thanking the fans for their loyalty throughout the years: "Thank you so much for all of your support."

"Season seven, you will not be disappointed," Aduba teased. "It is a season you will not forget. And we're going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted."

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNBpic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black," Kohan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During production of season one, everyone involved with Orange Is the New Black felt like we knew a special secret we couldn't wait to share with the world. Since then, we have laughed, cried, raged, and roared with the women of Litchfield, and every moment spent with them felt like borrowed time -- too good to last forever,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content for Netflix. “We will be sad to say goodbye but we will definitely be going out on a high. We are grateful to Jenji Kohan and her groundbreaking vision; to her supremely talented team of writers and producers; and to a once-in-a-lifetime cast and crew for creating a truly special work of art that has inspired conversations and connected audiences around the world."

"Orange Is the New Black has profoundly impacted popular culture worldwide, and has played a prominent role in building Lionsgate into a platform-defining brand," said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group Chairman. "Thanks to the brilliance of Jenji Kohan, the mastery of the creative and production team, the transcendent cast, and our tremendous partnership with Netflix, the series has surpassed our expectations year after year. With great pride, we are working together to bring this landmark series to a triumphant, satisfying close with the upcoming seventh season.”

Orange Is the New Black ended on a bit of a cliffhanger at the end of its sixth season, with Piper released from Litchfield Penitentiary, after she and Alex had a prison wedding. Taystee Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) was also found guilty of the murder of CO Piscatella and for starting the prison riot following the death of her friend, Poussey (Samira Wiley). With the final season official, the question remains.... will the inmates ever find #JusticeForPoussey?

Debuting in 2013, Orange Is the New Black earned an Emmy nomination in 2014 for Outstanding Comedy Series and another in 2015 for Outstanding Drama Series, when it decided to switch genres. In addition to two-time Emmy winner Aduba, Schilling, Kate Mulgrew, Laverne Cox, Natasha Lyonne and Pablo Schreiber earned Emmy nominations for their performances.

Orange Is the New Black returns in 2019 on Netflix.

