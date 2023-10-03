Sales & Deals

Oribe's Obsession Week Sale Is Here — Save 20% on Luxury Hair Care Products Before They're Gone

Oribe Obsession Week
Oribe
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:03 PM PDT, October 3, 2023

Oribe's Obsession Week Sale is back with rare deals on the brand's best-sellers like the Gold Lust and Signature collections.

It's not every day that you find salon-worthy, luxury hair care products on sale—let alone ones with fans like Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle. Just in time to refresh your seasonal beauty rotation, Oribe's Obsession Week sale has officially returned. 

Now through Monday, October 9, shoppers can snag 20% off sitewide and save on every single one of Oribe's best-selling products. If you've been hoping to get your hands on some of Oribe's popular hair care treatments, you'll want to do yourself (and your hair) a serious favor and shop the epic Oribe Obsession Week sale.

Shop 20% Off Oribe

Among the fan-favorites marked down in this Oribe sale is the Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo, which doubles as a rejuvenating cleanser. For full-on glamorous hair, we recommend the Dry Texturizing Spray that leaves customers with just-styled hair for days. No promo code is needed to unlock these deals, so restocking your favorite products is as easy as can be.

With 20% off, it's impossible not to load your cart with everything your heart desires. We've rounded up a few of the best beauty deals from the rare Oribe sale to shop this week.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

Oribe's Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo contains a blend of oils and extracts like cypress, argan and maracuja to balance the scalp and reinforce the inner strength of your hair. 

$53 $42

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner
Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner

Undo the damage of time and restore dry, damaged hair with Oribe's ultra-hydrating Gold Lust conditioner.

$56 $45

Shop Now

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Oribe

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Infuse volume and sultry texture into your hair with this cult-favorite invisible dry hair spray.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

A lightweight hair oil for hydrating, conditioning, and smoothing your hair. Infused with a rich blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot and argan extracts, each protective drop imparts intense nourishment and incredible shine. 

$57 $46

Shop Now

Oribe Signature Shampoo

Oribe Signature Shampoo
Oribe

Oribe Signature Shampoo

Every morning should start with a little indulgence, such as this rich daily cleanser, custom-blended to silken, detangle and protect.

$49 $39

Shop Now

