It's not every day that you find salon-worthy, luxury hair care products on sale—let alone ones with fans like Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle. Just in time to refresh your seasonal beauty rotation, Oribe's Obsession Week sale has officially returned.

Now through Monday, October 9, shoppers can snag 20% off sitewide and save on every single one of Oribe's best-selling products. If you've been hoping to get your hands on some of Oribe's popular hair care treatments, you'll want to do yourself (and your hair) a serious favor and shop the epic Oribe Obsession Week sale.

Shop 20% Off Oribe

Among the fan-favorites marked down in this Oribe sale is the Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo, which doubles as a rejuvenating cleanser. For full-on glamorous hair, we recommend the Dry Texturizing Spray that leaves customers with just-styled hair for days. No promo code is needed to unlock these deals, so restocking your favorite products is as easy as can be.

With 20% off, it's impossible not to load your cart with everything your heart desires. We've rounded up a few of the best beauty deals from the rare Oribe sale to shop this week.

