Oscars 2020: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

The culmination of awards season is upon us! The 2020 Oscars are all set to take place on Feb. 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where stars will be walking the red carpet and vying for that gold statuette. Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13, which was full of snubs and surprises -- including Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Taron Egerton, The Farewell (as well as the acclaimed film's star, Awkwafina) and Uncut Gems being locked out.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all notched 10 nods. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, meanwhile, landed a historic six nominations, though none of the movie's actors were recognized.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the show, from how to watch, to who's nominated and more.

When are the Oscars? Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How to watch? The telecast will air on ABC in the U.S., with a number of options for online streamers. ABC is broadcasting the show online to viewers in some cities who have a cable account. Live streaming TV services that carry ABC will also stream the show, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now. All of those services offer a seven-day free trial to new users.

Where can I follow the red carpet? The carpet will be streamed live on Twitter, with the option to follow on the Academy's account. ET Live will be covering the carpet as well as backstage and the press room with celebrity interviews and fashion content.

Who's nominated?Joker, which leads all films in terms of nominations, is up for Best Picture, as well as Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. Brad Pitt is up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in OUATIH, as well as his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated in the Best Actor category alongside Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) are among those up for Best Supporting Actress, with Johansson also earning a Best Actress nomination for Marriage Story, along with Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

For the full list of nominees, go here.

How do I watch this year's nominated films? Use ET's complete guide on how to view all the nominated movies going for the gold this year.

That about covers it! Best of luck in your Oscar pools, be sure to join us on Feb. 9, and in the meantime, watch the video below to look back on last year's biggest moments from the Academy Awards.

Oscars 2019: Watch the Best Moments From the Show! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Oscars: How to Watch the Nominated Films

#OscarsSoWhite: Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o and Others Snubbed by the Academy Awards

Adam Sandler Reacts to His Oscars Snub With a 'Waterboy' Shout Out

Related Gallery