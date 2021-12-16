Our Place Holiday Gifts for the One Who Wants Chic Cookware -- Save on the Always Pan with This Bundle Deal
Is there someone on your holiday shopping list who loves chic cookware? Perhaps they've been eyeing the all-in-one skillet and Internet sensation, Our Place's Always Pan? Well, Our Place has a ton of super stylish and functional kitchen essentials any home chef will love.
In addition to the viral Always Pan, Our Place offers the Perfect Pot, Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drink glasses, knives and bundle sets that'll elevate anyone's cooking game and kitchen aesthetic (including yours if you want to treat yourself).
While the Always Pan acts as a fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, and more, the Spruce Steamer expands upon its capabilities, ideal for cheffing up everything from perfectly-cooked fish to never-mushy vegetables. It slots right into the Always Pan, sitting snugly on top of the spatula and sealing in steam. Our Place also expanded their line-up of kitchen essentials with the Knife Trio and Walnut Cutting Board.
Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, you can cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. The trio includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, a Serrated Slicing Knife for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and the Precise Paring Knife for those tinier but very important tasks. Each knife comes in shades of the brand's iconic colors to complement your Always Pan and dinnerware.
All the knives are made from premium German steel for easier cuts and feature a handle with a grooved guided grip to show you where to hold each knife, according to Our Place. The Walnut Cutting Board, which is made from an American black walnut wood, comes equipped with a genius "juice trench" that keeps messes to a minimum by preventing spilling while chopping. With a completely flat second side that was beautifully designed to double as a serving board, the cutting board makes a great gift option.
Ahead, shop the cult-favorite Always Pan, along with a number of other top-rated kitchen essentials from Our Place. If you're still unsure on which Our Place product to gift, simply opt for an Our Place gift card.
