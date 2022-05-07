Shopping

Our Place’s Spring Sale Ends This Weekend: Last Days to Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

By ETonline Staff
Right now, Our Place is holding their biggest sale of the season with can't-miss deals on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and more kitchen upgrades. Until this Sunday, May 8, you can take 20% off sitewide, no promo code necessary. It's no secret that a sale like this is a rare occasion. The internet-famous cookware is known to sell out in seconds, especially in trendy colors like lavender and the new Acid green. 

You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh just in time to sit down for a good meal with the people you love. It's not every day you find a single pan that can replace eight basic cookware essentials. The all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. Even better, it is $30 off during Our Place's Spring Super Sale

The Always Pan

Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.

$145$115

If you're on the hunt for an amazing Mother's Day gift this year, the Home Cook Duo is currently on sale for $85 off. The Home Cook Duo pairs the viral Always Pan with the Perfect Pot, so you can cook a complete meal.

Home Cook Duo

Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $85 off.

$310$225

Beyond pots and pans, Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets. The brand is also offering savings on the Knife Trio, Fully Prepped Bundle and the Dinner for 4 set. For a limited time, you can also save $34 on the Knife Trio, $53 on the Fully Prepped Bundle and $59 on the Dinner for 4 set. 

Shop more of our favorite deals from Our Place's Annual Spring Sale before it ends tomorrow. 

Dinner for 4

With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? 

$290$231
The Fully Prepped Bundle

The Knife Trio plus a Walnut Cutting Board -- everything you need to make prepping easier and more joyful.

$265$212
Walnut Cutting Board

A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice. 

$95$76
The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170$136
Everyday Chef's Knife

Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife. 

$70$56
Precise Paring Knife

See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. 

$40$32
Serrated Slicing Knife

A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty. 

$60$48
Spruce Steamer

Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.

$30$24
Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50$40
Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45$36
Drinking Glasses

Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season.

$50$40

