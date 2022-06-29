Shopping

Outdoor Voices' Best-Selling Leggings, Skorts and More Are Up to 35% Off in This 4th of July Sale

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Voices 4th of July Sale
Outdoor Voices

Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with its Exercise Dress — and since then, the athletic apparel brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Now through July 5, you can grab the internet-loved Exercise Dress and many more summer styles for 30% off at the Outdoor Voices Fourth of July Sale.

Get 30% off Outdoor Voices

Just in time to pick out the perfect outfit for the Fourth of July weekend, Outdoor Voices is hosting a huge sale on summer essentials to keep you comfortable and cute throughout the season. And, a lot of best-selling activewear is marked down, including the One Shoulder Dress with the bright nectarine color actually being 35% off. You can even shop the same versatile leggings loved by Lucy Hale

From sports bras to timeless skorts and the famous exercise dress in cute prints, check out our favorite styles from the Outdoor Voices Fourth of July Sale below.

One Shoulder Dress
Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress
Outdoor Voices
One Shoulder Dress

With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 35% off, it's even more difficult to resist this colorblock design. FYI, all of the other colorways are on sale at 30% off.

$100$64
The Exercise 3" Skort
Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise 3" Skort

This cute exercise skort by Outdoor Voices is equal parts breathable and stylish. Currently, the black, evergreen, navy and white colorways are a part of the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale.

$68$48
The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress

The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. In addition to the discount on the black polka dot option, the pink marble and white hues are also on sale.

$100$70
Hudson 4" Skort
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort
Outdoor Voices
Hudson 4" Skort

A medium-coverage skort with a ton of convenient pockets. Reviewers say this is the skort version of the brand's cult-favorite exercise dress. Thanks to this Fourth of July savings event, every shade of the hyper-popular Hudson 4" Skort is on sale.

$58$41
Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
Core 7/8 Legging

This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials.

$88$62
Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra
Outdoor Voices
Double Time Bra

The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable.

$48$34
Court Skort 4.5"
Outdoor Voices Court Skort
Outdoor Voices
Court Skort 4.5"

Elevate the classic tennis skirt look with the Court Skort. With breathable fabric, a pocket for your smartphone and 7 different colorways to choose from, this workout style is great for on and off the court. 

$58$41
Warmup 5" Short
Outdoor Voices Warmup Short
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 5" Short

Update your exercise apparel with these cute colorblock biker shorts. The Warmup Short also comes in 12 other color combinations, and nearly all of them are a part of the summer sale. 

$48$34
All Day Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices
All Day Sweatpant

If you're already a fan of Outdoor Voices, now it's time to introduce the brand to the men in your life. Starting with these highly-rated, super soft sweatpants. 

$88$62
Powerhouse Bra
Powerhouse Bra
Outdoor Voices
Powerhouse Bra

Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style. Plus, you can shop all colorways for at least a 30% discount. 

$78$55
Athena Dress
Athena Dress
Outdoor Voices
Athena Dress

Add some muted yellow tones to your summer style with the Outdoor Voices Athena Dress.

$88$62
Move Free Crop Top
Move Free Crop Top
Outdoor Voices
Move Free Crop Top

Elevate your workout wear with a pastel lavender crop top at 30% off. Thanks to its TechSweat fabric, you can stay cool no matter how rigorous your workout routine is.

$48$34

