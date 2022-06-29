Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with its Exercise Dress — and since then, the athletic apparel brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Now through July 5, you can grab the internet-loved Exercise Dress and many more summer styles for 30% off at the Outdoor Voices Fourth of July Sale.

Just in time to pick out the perfect outfit for the Fourth of July weekend, Outdoor Voices is hosting a huge sale on summer essentials to keep you comfortable and cute throughout the season. And, a lot of best-selling activewear is marked down, including the One Shoulder Dress with the bright nectarine color actually being 35% off. You can even shop the same versatile leggings loved by Lucy Hale.

From sports bras to timeless skorts and the famous exercise dress in cute prints, check out our favorite styles from the Outdoor Voices Fourth of July Sale below.

One Shoulder Dress Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress With a built-in shelf bra and supportive, non-restrictive SuperForm fabric, there are few things you can't do in the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress. At 35% off, it's even more difficult to resist this colorblock design. FYI, all of the other colorways are on sale at 30% off. $100 $64 Buy Now

The Exercise 3" Skort Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort This cute exercise skort by Outdoor Voices is equal parts breathable and stylish. Currently, the black, evergreen, navy and white colorways are a part of the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale. $68 $48 Buy Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The exercise dress that started it all. The OG Outdoor Voices exercise dress, made from the brand's breathable LightSpeed fabric, has adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, pockets and leg grippers. In addition to the discount on the black polka dot option, the pink marble and white hues are also on sale. $100 $70 Buy Now

Hudson 4" Skort Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort A medium-coverage skort with a ton of convenient pockets. Reviewers say this is the skort version of the brand's cult-favorite exercise dress. Thanks to this Fourth of July savings event, every shade of the hyper-popular Hudson 4" Skort is on sale. $58 $41 Buy Now

Core 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices Core 7/8 Legging This lightweight legging style from Outdoor Voices is ideal for any high-intensity workout — whether you're at the gym or just looking for a good pair of running leggings. Plus, the pair's back pocket offers great storage convenience for you to seamlessly hold any essentials. $88 $62 Buy Now

Double Time Bra Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra The Double Time Bra is a scoop neck sports bra made from breathable fabric — so you can sweat through your toughest workout without feeling uncomfortable. $48 $34 Buy Now

Court Skort 4.5" Outdoor Voices Court Skort 4.5" Elevate the classic tennis skirt look with the Court Skort. With breathable fabric, a pocket for your smartphone and 7 different colorways to choose from, this workout style is great for on and off the court. $58 $41 Buy Now

Warmup 5" Short Outdoor Voices Warmup 5" Short Update your exercise apparel with these cute colorblock biker shorts. The Warmup Short also comes in 12 other color combinations, and nearly all of them are a part of the summer sale. $48 $34 Buy Now

All Day Sweatpant Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpant If you're already a fan of Outdoor Voices, now it's time to introduce the brand to the men in your life. Starting with these highly-rated, super soft sweatpants. $88 $62 Buy Now

Powerhouse Bra Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Bra Embrace the powerhouse you are with this color-blocked athletic style. Plus, you can shop all colorways for at least a 30% discount. $78 $55 Buy Now

Athena Dress Outdoor Voices Athena Dress Add some muted yellow tones to your summer style with the Outdoor Voices Athena Dress. $88 $62 Buy Now

Move Free Crop Top Outdoor Voices Move Free Crop Top Elevate your workout wear with a pastel lavender crop top at 30% off. Thanks to its TechSweat fabric, you can stay cool no matter how rigorous your workout routine is. $48 $34 Buy Now

