Outdoor Voices' Labor Day Sale Is Packed With Leggings, Biker Shorts and More Activewear Favorites

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices sales are few and far between. Right now, the brand behind some the most stylish workout gear is offering up to 70% off high-quality and comfortable activewear for fall. From everyday tees and tanks to popular sports bras and biker shorts, the Outdoor Voices Labor Day Sale features markdowns on dozens of can't-miss activewear finds perfect for everything from a tennis match to lounging around at home.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

For a limited time, best-selling athleticwear pieces from Outdoor Voices are on sale. If you’re currently looking for a matching workout set, golf polos or just want to fill in the gaps in your current fall fashion lineup, these deals are for you. 

Outdoor Voices makes sustainable activewear that will last a lifetime and stay in your closet year after year. From one-shoulder bras to leggings and trendy exercise skorts, you'll find everything you could need to give your workout wardrobe the proper refresh it deserves.

No matter where the season may take you, shop the best deals from the Outdoor Voices Sale to stock up on go-to activewear you'll wear all year.

The Exercise Dress
The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress

You won't have to worry about the dreaded chub rub while wearing this dress that has built-in shorts. As an added bonus, this exercise dress is available in multiple colors also has pockets.

$100$69
SuperForm™ Double Strap Bra
SuperForm™ Double Strap Bra
Outdoor Voices
SuperForm™ Double Strap Bra

With its sexy and supportive double strap design and lightweight fabric, this sports bra is a workout staple. 

$58$29
SuperForm™ Bloom 7/8 Legging
SuperForm™ Bloom 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
SuperForm™ Bloom 7/8 Legging

Take 70% off this pair of sculpting leggings in a fall-ready grape jam color.

$98$29
CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap
CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap
Outdoor Voices
CloudKnit Longsleeve Wrap

A cozy long-sleeve wrap you can wear from ballet practice to brunch.

$68$44
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

Made with buttery-soft fabric and featuring a wide waistband, these OV leggings won't budge. They're recommended for low-impact activities like walks, yoga or hiking. 

$78$54
Hudson 2.5" Short
Hudson Short
Outdoor Voices
Hudson 2.5" Short

Prefer shorts for your workout rather than leggings? Opt for these comfy exercise shorts made with recycled materials and featuring a built-in liner. 

$58$39
CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve
CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices
CloudKnit Heavyweight Longsleeve

Bright cherry red is right on trend for fall, and this snuggly tee is like a wearable weighted blanket.

$68$44
RecTrek Jogger
RecTrek Jogger
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek Jogger

These classic track pant joggers have an adjustable drawstring and pockets. Made with RecTrek, these joggers are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98$69
Windbreaker Jacket
Windbreaker Jacket
Outdoor Voices
Windbreaker Jacket

For runs, jogs and walks in the crisp autumn air, snag this packable windbreaker while it's 70% off.

$98$29
SuperForm 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices SuperForm 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
SuperForm 7/8 Legging

Outdoor Voices' highest impact 7/8 length leggings are made of sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric and feature two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. 

$98$69
CozyRib Cropped Cardigan
CozyRib Cropped Cardigan
Outdoor Voices
CozyRib Cropped Cardigan

Made with a lightweight ribbed knit, this cardigan is the perfect layering piece for chillier days ahead.

$78$54
Beam 3.5" Bodysuit
Beam 3.5" Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices
Beam 3.5" Bodysuit

A versatile one-piece bodysuit made of a silky-smooth stretch fabric designed for low-intensity activities.

$78$39
Court Dress
Court Dress
Outdoor Voices
Court Dress

Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in three equally cute colors.

$108$74
Everyday Shortsleeve
Everyday Shortsleeve
Outdoor Voices
Everyday Shortsleeve

We love the light seafoam shade of this soft short-sleeve tee that works exceptionally well with denim shorts, leggings or even joggers.

$38$24
SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short
SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short
Outdoor Voices
SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short

Score multiple colors of this bike short with an intriguing stripe down the side.

$48$33

