Overstock Patio Super Sale -- Save on Furniture, Decor and More for Your Outdoor Space

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
overstock sale
Courtesy of Overstock

Now that you've redecorated every room in your house, it's time to tackle your outdoor space. Just in time for the warmer weather, online retailer Overstock is having a huge sale on everything you'll need.

Take an extra 20% off thousands of patio furniture pieces, outdoor rugs, decor and more -- plus up to 40% off select outdoor essentials. Free shipping applies to every order, and no promo code is needed to score these Overstock savings.

If you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this summer, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, a full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score a deal, too. 

Below, shop our favorite patio-friendly finds from the Overstock sale.

Buckner Firepit
Crosley Furniture
buckner fire pit
Overstock
Buckner Firepit
Crosley Furniture

This fire pit is one of the many Overstock items on sale that are both cool-looking and functional. It comes with a mesh spark guard and steel poker.

REGULARLY $155.49

Lahaina Outdoor Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge
Christopher Knight Home
Lahaina Outdoor Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Lahaina Outdoor Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge
Christopher Knight Home

This chaise lounge is ideal because it conforms to your body's natural contours and requires zero assembly. The product's sale price is pretty ideal, too.

REGULARLY $139.99

Delmar Blue Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Wavy Chevron Area Rug
The Curated Nomad
The Curated Nomad Delmar Blue Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Wavy Chevron Area Rug
Overstock
Delmar Blue Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Wavy Chevron Area Rug
The Curated Nomad

A good area rug can instantly transform any space, including your patio. Shop this chevron rug in several shapes and sizes for the perfect fit.

REGULARLY $57.99 AND UP

Cayuse Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair
Christopher Knight Home
Cayuse Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair
Overstock
Cayuse Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair
Christopher Knight Home

It's never been easier to curl up with a good book as the sun sets.

REGULARLY $417.99

Naka Antique Copper/Black Plant Stand
Safavie
Safavieh Naka Antique Copper/Black Plant Stand
Overstock
Naka Antique Copper/Black Plant Stand
Safavie

Yes, you "need" a separate bar cart for outside. Use this fun home item to show off your beverage collection, glassware and bar accessories.

REGULARLY $189

Lusso 7-Piece Outdoor Set
Solis
Solis Lusso 7-piece Outdoor Sofa Grey Wicker Rattan with White Cushions and Black/White Stripe Pillows
Overstock
Lusso 7-Piece Outdoor Set
Solis

If you're decorating your outdoor space from scratch, opt for a matching weather-proof set. This one includes a gray wicker rattan sofa, loveseat, lounge chair, ottoman, two occasional tables and coffee table, plus white cushions and black and white striped pillows.

REGULARLY $3,098.99

