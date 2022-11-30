The Fabelmans is already getting some recognition ahead of awards season.

On Thursday, the Palm Springs International Film Awards announced that the movie is the recipient of the Vanguard Award, a group honor distinguishing a film's cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project. The award will be presented to director Steven Spielberg and cast members Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch, who are all expected to attend the ceremony.

"The Fabelmans is an achievement not only as a deeply personal portrait of Steven Spielberg’s childhood, but also as a profoundly universal story that each and every one of us can relate to. Giving audiences a glimpse at Spielberg’s early love for movies and moviemaking, the film features a tremendous ensemble performance by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch, making it one of the must-see films of the year," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to The Fabelmans."

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Michelle Yeoh is the recipient of the International Star Award, Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"Michelle Yeoh is everything in the exhilarating film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In one of the most memorable roles of her career, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American woman who is recruited to save the multiverse,” said Matzner. "For this film that is a fantastic showcase for Michelle Yeoh, it is our honor to present her with the International Star Award, Actress."

Past recipients of the International Star Award, Actress include Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. Last year’s recipient, Penélope Cruz, went on to receive an Academy Award Best Actress nomination.

Thomas Laisne

Additionally, Cate Blanchett is the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for her role in Tár. The actress was previously honored at the festival with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress in 2016 for Carol and Truth, and with the Career Achievement Award and Ensemble Performance Award Babel in 2007.

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress include last year’s Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain along with Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

"Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role. In her latest film Tár, Cate perfectly embodies Lydia Tár as an orchestra conductor at the height of her career whose life begins to unravel," said Matzner. " There is no one better suited for this role and it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, to Cate Blanchett.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

It was also announced that filmmaker Sarah Polley will receive this year's Director of the Year Award for her latest movie, Women Talking. The film -- starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy -- is about the women of an isolated religious community who grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

Past recipients of the Director of the Year Award include Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Babel, Birdman), Steve Mc Queen (12 Years a Slave), Alexander Payne (Sideways), Jason Reitman (Up in the Air), David O. Russell (The Fighter), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) who all went on to receive Best Director Academy Award nominations.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Additionally, it was announced that Colin Farrell will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his acting in The Banshees of Inisherin. In the film, Farrell stars as Pádraic, who lives on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland and is lifelong friends with Colm (played by Brendan Gleeson).

The two men "find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship," the press release reads. "A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences."

"Colin Farrell reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the masterful comedy The Banshees of Inisherin," said Matzner. "Farrell gives a memorable performance as Pádraic a sweet-souled Irish farmer trying to save his lifelong friendship."

Farrell's Desert Palm Achievement will add to a growing list of accolades from his 20-year career. In 2009, he won a Golden Globe for his performance in In Bruges, also directed by McDonagh. Farrell was also nominated at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and European Film Awards for his role in 2015's The Lobster.

Previous actors to receive the Desert Palm Achievement include Riz Ahmed, Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne. In the years they were honored, Bridges, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Oldman, Penn and Redmayne went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. Ahmed, Cooper, Driver, Garfield, Firth and Pitt received Best Actor Oscar nominations.

Matt Easton

The Palm Springs International Film Awards -- run in conjunction with the Palm Springs International Film Festival -- will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 5, 2023. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth Says MCU Co-Star Chris Evans' Sexiest Man Alive Title Is 'Well Deserved' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Angela Bassett Says She 'Objected' to This 'Wakanda Forever' Scene

'The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Cast Teases 'More Parties,' Fun and Fashion in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt Spotted With Ines de Ramon at Bono Concert: PIC

Related Gallery