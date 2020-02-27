#BongHive, assemble -- and head on over to Hulu in five short weeks. The platform has secured exclusive rights to stream Parasite beginning April 8.

Director Bong Joon-ho's history-making Korean thriller, about a poor family that schemes to gain employment in a wealthy household by posing as various kinds of highly qualified professionals, swept the Oscars earlier this month, becoming the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture and also taking home trophies for Best International Film, Best Director (for Bong) and Best Original Screenplay (for Bong and his co-writer Jin Wan Hon). In addition, Parasite won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble Cast and the 2019 Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d’Or.

It's a huge scoop for Hulu, which made the announcement on Instagram with a meme that captures the not-so-serious energy Bong brought to awards season through his animated speeches and unfiltered interviews -- click through to the second image.

On the Oscars red carpet, Bong told ET through his translator, Sharon Choi, that he's working with HBO and Anchorman director Adam McKay on a scripted English-language series based on Parasite. He didn't provide many details, but we can safely assume the collaboration will be as smart as it is funny.

If you simply can't wait until April 8 to stream the movie on Hulu, Parasite is still playing in select theaters -- find out if it's playing near you here -- and is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch the Parasite trailer below.

