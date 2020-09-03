Paravel Sale: Get 50% Off Luggage, Handbag and Duffle Select Styles

Travel accessories brand Paravel is having a sitewide sale! Paravel is offering 50% off select travel accessory items like duffels, luggage, handbags and more.

The brand has been previously featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh. Paravel's lineup of chic, luxurious luggage, travel bags and packing cubes (which you can personalize with embroidered or painted monograms) are staples for stylish women who equally love weekend trips and long-distance getaways.

Although most of us are currently pausing on any airline traveling, now's the time to score deals on Paravel travel accessories you've been eyeing to use for a future trip.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Paravel sale.

Main Line Duffle Derby Black Paravel Paravel Main Line Duffle Derby Black Paravel This Paravel Main Line Duffle Derby Black is ultralight and roomy for long trips and long weekends. ORIGINALLY $284 $142 at Paravel

Weekender Derby Black Paravel Paravel Weekender Derby Black Paravel The Paravel Weekender Derby Black is the cult favorite from this brand. ORIGINALLY $295 $147.50 at Paravel

Crossbody Capsule Domino Black Paravel Paravel Crossbody Capsule Domino Black Paravel This Paravel Crossbody Capsule Domino Black is made with a unique crush proof canister design. ORIGINALLY $265 $132.50 at Paravel

Scooter Backpack Paravel Paravel Scooter Backpack Paravel Carry all your essentials in this cute and comfy water-resistant backpack. ORIGINALLY $196 $97.50 at Paravel

Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel Paravel Mini Fold-Up Backpack Paravel A take-with-you-anywhere mini nylon backpack made from 10 recycled plastic water bottles with enhanced functionality -- it can fold up flat into a tiny pouch for easy storage. $45 at Paravel

See-All Vanity Case Paravel Paravel See-All Vanity Case Paravel A chic semi-clear, on-the-go vanity case that can carry your favorite beauty products. Plus, you can see exactly where everything is in the travel essential. $95 at Paravel

Packing Cube Quad Paravel Paravel Packing Cube Quad Paravel Packing will be easier than ever with these cubes that keep your clothes, accessories and toiletries organized and neat in the suitcase. You can also use them at home to store inside drawers and closet. $65 at Paravel

Aviator Carry-On Plus Paravel Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus Paravel This gorgeous carry-on wheeled luggage boasts a durable recycled polycarbonate exterior, recycled aluminum handle, vegan leather trims, recycled zippers and lining made from post-consumer plastic water bottles. It comes with a 5-year warranty and TSA-approved lock. $275 at Paravel

Main Line Duffle Paravel Paravel Main Line Duffle Paravel A duffle bag that's ultra lightweight? Yes, please! The Main Line, designed in Paravel's signature canvas-and-leather style, comes with a shoulder strap, two interior zip pockets and lockable zipper. $285 at Paravel

Weekender Paravel Paravel Weekender Paravel Perfect as a weekend getaway bag or long-distance travel carry-on, the popular canvas Weekender is roomy enough to fit all your essentials. The design features trolley leather straps, detachable shoulder strap and deep interior pockets. $295 at Paravel

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

