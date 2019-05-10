Paris Hilton Debuts 'Best Friend's A**' Song With Kim Kardashian Pic

Paris Hilton released a new song that might be in honor of her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian West.

The 38-year-old Simple Life star teams up with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for "Best Friend's A**" and promoted the song on Instagram by posting a photo of her and Kim. "🎶 I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss 🎶 @KimKardashian 👸🏻🍑👀," Paris captioned the pic.

The music video for the song has yet to be released but Kim reportedly makes a cameo. Paris also teased that she was working with the 38-year-old reality star earlier this week and hashtagged #BestFriendsA**.

This isn't the first time these two have worked together. Last year, Paris posed as one of Kim's clones for Kanye West's Yeezy campaign.

"They called me and said that Kanye wanted me to be a part of the the Yeezy campaign and then they came and got me ready," Paris recalled to ET's Keltie Knight. "I looked in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh my god! I look like a Kim clone!'"

Here's more on Kim and Paris' friendship:

