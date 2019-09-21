Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her grandfather, Barron Hilton.

The 38-year-old reality star and entrepreneur paid tribute to her late grandpa, who died Sept. 19 at the age of 91. On Friday night, Paris shared a video montage of her and Barron, writing about how much she looked up to him.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a Legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure," she began. "Ever since I was a little girl I have looked up to him as a businessman. I feel so grateful to have had such an incredible mentor."

"I always wanted to make him proud. The last conversation we had a few days ago I told him how much of an impact he had on my life. His spirit, heart and legacy will live on in me," she concluded.

She also posted a second tribute, which included photos of Barron and his late wife, Marilyn, who died in 2004.

"So sad to have lost my grandfather but it makes me happy to know that he is in Heaven now with his soulmate. My grandmother Marilyn was one of the most beautiful women inside and out," Paris penned. "She was charismatic, fun, full of life, and had a heart of gold. They were high school sweethearts who married and had 8 children."

The "Stars are Blind" singer continued by writing that her grandparents lived an amazing and exciting life together, and were "one of those rare couples that were meant to be."

"Their love, loyalty, dedication and life together has always been such an inspiration to me," she wrote. "I miss them both so much and will always be grateful to have witnessed such a pure true love. Love you Nanu and Papa forever."

Barron, who was the son of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, died on Thursday from natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. The news was confirmed by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

The late businessman is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

