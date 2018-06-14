Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off Dad Michael’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Paris Jackson doesn’t want anything to blemish her father’s memory.

The 20-year-old actress-model shared photos of herself cleaning up Michael Jackson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday. Paris was seen scrubbing the red graffiti off of the King of Pop’s special tribute.

“Some people have no f**king respect,” she captioned the photos. “I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

Later this month marks the ninth anniversary of the singer's death, and Paris ensured fans that her father’s Walk of Fame star would be clean for the occasion.

Last year, Paris remembered the anniversary of her dad’s death with a sweet altered image of Michael with her grown-up self.

“My angel, my king, my universe,” she wrote at the time. “Eight years without you feels like a lifetime.”

In April, Paris’ aunt, La Toya Jackson, opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about her niece, saying, “She’s become a remarkable woman. She’s done very, very well and I’m very proud of her, and very excited and very happy.”

