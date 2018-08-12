Paris Jackson is getting some love and support from her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

The 88-year-old Jackson family matriarch was a VIP guest in the audience at Paris' concert with her new band, the Sound Flowers, on Sunday. The band was performing for a Canyon Sessions fundraiser benefiting F-Cancer

Paris, the 20-year-old daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, shared a series of snapshots showing her kneeling beside her wheelchair-bound grandmother after the gig. Also posing for the picture were Paris' bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, and other friends.

"F---. i can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! i was s---ting my pants," Paris captioned the slideshow. "I love you so much grandma. i’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause."

Among the photos Paris shared, the young singer could be seen kissing her grandma's cheek as they shared an emotional embrace.

Paris also shared a collection of short videos featuring some of her band's songs from their performance on Sunday.

Katherine Jackson played an important role in Paris' life following Michael Jackson's death in 2009, essentially raising Paris and her brothers, Michael "Prince" Jackson Jr., 21, and Prince "Blanket" Jackson II, 16, ever since.

The sweet, emotional post came less than two months after the death of Paris' grandfather, Joe Jackson, Katherine's husband of nearly 70 years.

Paris wrote an emotional tribute to her grandfather following his death, in which she shared her appreciation for getting to spend his finals moments by his side.

"Spending those last few moments with you were everything," Paris wrote, alongside a photo of her hand holding her grandfather's in his hospital bed. "Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing."

She also reflected on Joe's legacy, writing, "You are the first true Jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you."

"You are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," she continued. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."

