‘Party of Five’ Reboot Casts Its Siblings

Freeform’s upcoming Party of Five reboot has found its siblings!

The beloved drama is being rebooted as a modern-day, immigration drama and on Monday, the network announced the actors who have been cast in lead roles.

The reboot will follow the Buendía children, whose parents, Gloria and Javier, crossed the Mexican border nearly 25 years ago in the hopes of giving their eldest son, Emilio, a better life.

13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Larracuente plays Emilio Buendia, who has grown up to become an aspiring musician and who has been relishing his freedom while living away from home, until his parents’ immigration status is threatened.

Emily Tosta from Mayans M.C. plays his sister, Lucia Buendia, a straight-A student, whose tendency to play by the rules becomes disrupted by her parents’ issues.

The Golbergs’ actor Niko Guardado has been cast as the second oldest brother, Beto Buendia, who steps into the role of head of the family amid all the drama, while newcomer, Elle Paris Legaspi plays 10-year-old Valentina Buendía Buendia, who faces growing up without her mom.

Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman, who created the original series, will executive produce the reboot pilot, alongside Rodrigo Garcia and Michal Zebede.

The original Fox drama ran from 1994-2000 and followed the Salinger siblings as they navigated life after their parents were killed in a drunk-driving accident. The show made Matthew Fox, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert household names.

“I think it’s really wonderful,” the actress said. "They're going to make it a Mexican family of kids whose parents are taken across the border from them. In the same way that our family lost their parents and had to find a way to survive. It's going to look at that story which a lot of people are dealing with, so I think it's really prevalent."

