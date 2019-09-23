Patrick J. Adams is feeling nostalgic!

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share never-before-seen pics from his time on Suits, which is set to air its series finale on Wednesday. In a series of posts, Adams reflected on his time starring as Mike Ross on the USA show alongside many actors, including his onscreen love interest, Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane.

"This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10 year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over," he wrote alongside a photo of himself during his first fitting. "So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days."

The following posts include shots of the cast, a number of which feature the Duchess of Sussex herself. One pic shows Markle sporting shades and a tank top as she stands outside of her trailer, while others show her on set -- one in her robe and heels and others in costume -- as she hung out between scenes.

A particularly sweet selfie features much of the cast including Markle, Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht.

When ET caught up with Adams on the Toronto set of Suits earlier this year, he shared how he and Markle's characters -- both of whom departed the show in 2018 -- are doing now.

"He's in Seattle, [Mike and Rachel] are building their life together, it sounds like he's doing well," Adams said of his and Markle's characters, who got married on the series. "It seems to me like Mike's in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good... We're happy. I promise you they're happy."

While Adams, who told ET that he returned to the series for the final season in order to "really be here for the final moment," is busy reliving his days on Suits, Markle just touched down in Africa, where's she's set to undergo a royal tour with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie.

The series finale of Suits airs Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on USA.

