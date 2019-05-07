Chris Pratt has received a glowing seal of approval from his future brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger!

ET caught up with Schwarzenegger at the 2019 Met Gala where he offered his ringing endorsement of the Avengers: Endgame actor marrying his older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Of course!" he proclaimed when asked if he approves of Pratt. "He's the best! He's honestly such a great guy, so I'm happy for my sister that's all you want as a brother, to have your sister happy and have that someone great."

When asked if he thinks it might be weird to be related to an Avenger, he replied: "No, I hope he protects me at all costs."

Arriving with 23-year-old model Taylor Hill, he wore jeans, cowboy boots, a black jacket and bow tie for the big night. All along the red carpet he carried a cowboy hat, though he never put it on.

"You know me, man. I wear cowboy everywhere," he told ET when asked if he'll be wearing his country duds to his sister's wedding. "She would love it! Are you kidding me. My dad would love it too. This hat doesn't fit though, but it's vintage. It's cool."

Fans discovered that Pratt had gotten engaged to Katherine in January, when he posted a photo of them embracing, which also showcased her new huge diamond ring.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," the 39-year-old actor captioned the image. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Since, the couple have charmed the socks off fans with some PDA-filled moments and clever posts including each other, like when the actor had his fiancee use her body to help them get measurements in their new home because they forgot the measuring tape!

Check out Patrick's full chat with ET up above.

