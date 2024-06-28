Paul Walter Hauser Claims Vin Diesel 'Mistreats People' On Set

Paul Walter Hauser likely won't be joining the Fast & Furious family anytime.

The I, Tonya star called out franchise lead Vin Diesel in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, accusing him of mistreating his fellow cast and crew members on the sets of his films -- though the two actors have never worked together.

When the interviewer asked Hauser about the arc of his character, Embarrassment, in the new Pixar animated film Inside Out 2, comparing him to Diesel's performance as Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor balked.

"Please don't say that," he replied. "I like to think I am on time and approachable."

"I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people... I out them constantly, and it's a blast," he added.

ET has reached out Diesel's team for comment.

'Inside Out 2' star Paul Walter Hauser recently called out Vin Diesel for alleged unprofessional behavior on set. - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

This isn't the first time that Diesel has been called out in the press. The action star has shared a public back-and-forth with Dwayne Johnson after an alleged feud was sparked following Johnson's introduction to the Fast & Furious franchise in 2011's Fast Five.

However, the pair seemed to put their past aside when Johnson returned for a Fast X post-credits scene -- all but confirming that he'll also be back for the 11th Fast film. The actor will also star in an upcoming Hobbs-focused Fast & Furious movie that will bridge the gap between Fast X and the upcoming Fast X: Part II.

Reports of tension between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel on the 'Fast & Furious' franchise left fans questioning if the actors were feuding. - Buda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty Images

"It was no easy task, because so much has been created in this universe," Diesel said of Johnson's return in a Fast X featurette. "To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology."

The franchise star previously told ET that he was proud of each member of the "great cast" that makes up the extended Fast family.

"We lead with love," he shared. "We try to create an environment where people can do their best work."

