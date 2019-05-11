Actress and former model Peggy Lipton, best known for her TV roles on the 1960s police drama The Mod Squad and the cult-classic series Twin Peaks, has died from cancer. She was 72.

Kidada and Rashida Jones, Lipton's daughters from her marriage to famed music producer Quincy Jones, confirmed their mother's passing to ET on Saturday.

"We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today," Lipton’s daughters said in a statement to ET. "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her."

"We can't put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond," they added. "She will always be a part of us. We ask that you respect our family's privacy."

Lipton was a Golden Globe winner, and she was also Emmy-nominated four times for her role as Julie Barnes in The Mod Squad, in which she starred from 1968 to 1973.

After a break from the acting spotlight to raise her daughters, she returned to the small screen in 1989 in David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks series. Lipton starred as Norma Jennings, the owner of the Double R Diner, and she also returned to reprise her role in the 2017 Showtime revival of the beloved series.

