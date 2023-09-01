If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Labor Day weekend kicks off today, making now the perfect time to upgrade your home gym with a new exercise bike. Both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts for Labor Day 2023. With the original bike down to $1,245 from the usual price of $1,445 and the Bike+ on sale for $300 off, these Labor Day deals are some of the lowest prices we've seen on Peloton bikes this year.

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $2,195 Shop at Amazon $2,495 $2,195 Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 Shop at Amazon $1,445 $1,245 Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. Cycling shoes and accessories like yoga blocks and dumbbells are sold separately, but you can grab select items on sale at Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods right now to get moving, stat. Give your workouts a boost and take advantage of all the best Labor Day Peloton deals this holiday weekend.

Peloton Tread Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Tread Whehter you prefer running, walking, hiking, strength, or bootcamp, the Peloton Tread brings a studio experience at home for an immersive workout. $3,495 $2,995 Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+ Amazon Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+ Another Peloton shoe option, this pair has a single hook and loop strap for easy on and off. $145 $83 Shop at Amazon

Peloton Guide Dick's Sporting Goods Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $295 $195 Shop at Dick's Sporting Goods

