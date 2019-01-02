Tiffany Haddish's new protest has PETA chiming in.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization replied to the 39-year-old comedian after she announced that she would "wear fur every day until they stop killing black people." It all began when Haddish was gifted a fur vest from a fan and took to Instagram to thank her for giving it to her, as well as share her new protest.

“I’m about to start protesting. I'ma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people," the Girls Trip breakout star said. "When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. Sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police.”

PETA, however, voiced their concern in a comment. "We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals," the statement read. "We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn't harm any humans or any animals, but is kind to all <3."

Instagram

Earlier this week, Haddish made headlines after bombing her New Year's Eve performance. The Night School star gave a not-so-great stand up show in Miami, and later took to social media to apologize and tell people she partied too hard the night before.

"Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami," Haddish tweeted the next morning. "I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

“Not gonna lie to you…I partied all night,” she then said in a video on Instagram. “I partied all morning…Ciroc is still in my system.”

See more on her less-than-stellar night in the video below.

