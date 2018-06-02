Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande Tribute Tattoos After Confirming Relationship

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have suddenly got pretty serious. Like, tattoo serious.

Fresh off finally revealing that they were officially a couple in an adorable Harry Potter-themed Instagram post, Davidson has taken it to the next level. The Saturday Night Live comedian just got two fresh new tattoos, one on his neck, the other on his right thumb, and both appear to be tributes to his new girlfriend.

The neck tattoo shows a black bunny mask, mirroring the one worn by Grande on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album. The second tattoo, on his thumb, is of her initials, "AG."

Photos of the tattoos were posted on social media on Saturday by Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese.

"We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles," Reese wrote on Instagram. "Pete loves him some Ariana."

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018

A day after their Hogwarts-themed couple reveal, Grande posted another sweet photo of the two together on Instagram, showing him holding her in his arms.

Grande joins Hillary Clinton on Davidson's body in ink form. Davidson hilariously got a tattoo of the former presidential candidate in December, causing Clinton to respond, "This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years."

