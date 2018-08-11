Pete Davidson is Ariana Grande's No. 1 fan.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cute video of her fiance naming his five favorite songs from her upcoming album, Sweetener, out Aug. 17. In the black-and-white clip, the couple is driving in a car when the former Nickelodeon star asks him to name his top five tracks.

“My top five? ‘God Is a Woman’ because that s**t f**ks hard,” the Saturday Night Live comedian replies as Grande giggles in the background. “Seriously, that s**t bangs. That slaps hard.”

“That and then my song, which is called ‘Pete,’ which is pretty sick because that's me,” he adds. “And then I’ll go ‘R.E.M.’ and then I would go ‘Sweetener’ because it’s just very happy and very fun. And ‘Better Off’ because it’s sick…They’re all sick."

Back in June, Grande revealed that she had named one of her tracks "Pete," explaining to her Twitter fans that life is "too short to be cryptic." "Forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the f**k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is," she tweeted.

The twosome have been nothing but supportive of one another. Davidson previously praised his lady love after she released "God Is a Woman," which he called, "My fave one on the album."

"It's bonkers!!" he wrote alongside a pic of Grande covered in paint, seemingly from a sexy photo shoot to promote the single.

While Grande prepares for the release of her new LP, she's also planning her wedding. A source recently told ET that the singer has been "dreaming" up the details of her wedding day since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

"Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene," the source added. "We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

See more of the adorable twosome in the video below.

