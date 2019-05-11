Pete Davidson sat down for another insightful "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live on May 11, where he opened up about why this Mother's Day is extra special.

"This year, she's not just my mom, she's also my roommate," Davidson said with a smile.

The comedian recently revealed that he's been living with his mother, Amy Davidson, in a house he said they purchased together, following two back-to-back high-profile breakups -- first with Ariana Grande and then Kate Beckinsale several months later.

"I know what people think. They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and they think, 'That guy must have a place.' Nope."

When "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost suggested that many actors, when they make it big, buy a house for their parents, Davidson shot that idea down hard.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna do that," Davidson quipped. "If I buy a house, I'm gonna live there."

While the comic said that living with his mom hasn't been a bad experience, it has led to some awkward situations.

"When you're 15 and your mom catches you [masturbating], it's just embarrassing… When you're 25 and your mom catches you masturbating, it's like, 'This should not have happened! Who just walks into the kitchen without knocking?'"

Later, to pay his patient and forgiving mom her due, the comic brought his mom out onto stage to join him for the segment.

Best roommate in the world. #SNLpic.twitter.com/fmZDmVo1hk — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019

When asked what they have planned for Mother's Day, Davidson joked, "What do you mean? I put her on TV. This is it."

"I mean, you don't know. Jon Hamm could be single and watching," the comic added.

"I'd also settle for James Spader," his adorable mom said with a smile.

"You'd settle for a Ninja Turtle. I just need a dad," Davidson shot back with a laugh.

In a photo SNL shared to Twitter after the episode ended, it appears Pete's wish for his mom came true when she got the chance to meet Hamm backstage for a super cute snapshot.

Last month, Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about his recent living situation.

"So I live with my mom… well we bought a house together, but nobody believes that. So I live with my mom, kinda," he shared. "So I have, like, a basement that’s mine, but that’s, like, an apartment, so I live underneath her."

Check out the video below to hear more.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Thompson Gets Help From Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in 'Saturday Night Live' Stage Hosting Debut

Pete Davidson Leaves Comedy Show Before Performance Because of Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale Joke

Alec Baldwin Dishes on Anger Management Classes and Pete Davidson's Workout Advice

Related Gallery