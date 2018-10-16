Pete Davidson Pulls Out of Comedy Appearance After Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson is laying low.

The Saturday Night Live star has dropped out of a scheduled comedy appearance on Wednesday in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande.

Davidson was set to headline Temple University's "Comedy Night Live," but pulled out due to "personal reasons," according to a press release on Tuesday. Adam DeVine will replace him.

News broke of Davidson and Grande's split on Sunday, a day after Grande dropped out of her scheduled performance at F**k Cancer’s inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala. A source told ET on Monday that the 25-year-old pop star was the one to end their engagement.

“Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

“Ariana and Pete didn’t plan this abrupt split, but they both know this breakup is the right decision for them right now," the source continued. "Their family and friends stand behind their decision entirely and Ariana’s team feels this will give her time to heal."

According to ET's source, while the couple recently ended things, there might be hope for a reconciliation down the line.

“They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that," the source shared. “They are remaining positive and looking forward to a future together where they may be best friends and still haven’t ruled out the possibility of one day making their relationship work."

